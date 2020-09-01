Noted Majuli Journalist Arun Bora’s Health Deteriorates

RegionalHealth
By Pratidin Bureau
13

The health of senior journalist and retired teacher of Majuli, Arun Bora, who was infected with COVID-19, has further deteriorated today.

Following a drop in his oxygen level, he was moved from Majuli Hospital to GMCH.

Founder of Majuli Sports Association and Former President of Majuli District Journalists’ Union, Bora’s deteriorating health has triggered a sense of apprehension and anxiety among the people of Majuli.

They have appealed to the GMCH authorities as well as the CM for better care and treatment of Bora.  

