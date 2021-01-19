Noted Photographer Dinesh Choudhury No More

Dinesh Choudhury, a resident of Ambikagiri Nagar, Guwahati, Assam passed away on Tuesday at around 1:04 pm. He was a renowned photographer of world repute. A man of many hats he was also an elephant expert, licensed rogue elephant hunter recognized by the Government of Assam, and an honorary wildlife warden.

Choudhury was educated in St Edmunds College, Shillong and went on to pursue his studies in National Dairy Research Institute, Bangalore.

He worked for Dairy Development Department of Assam for several years before joining Purabi Dairy.

He was famous worldwide for his expertise in forest conservation and elephants.

Several of his photographs have been published in the National Geographic magazine. He is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son and a host of grandchildren and relatives.