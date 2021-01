Noted Playwright Sebabrat Baruah No More

Noted Assamese theatre personality Sebabrat Baruah passed away on Sunday in Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

Baruah is renowned for his plays Dandanayak and Kiya Ene Hoi.

Baruah was admitted to GMCH for last few days for deteriorating health.

The playwright’s sad demise is being mourned by the people of Bihipuria where Baruah hailed from. Bihpuria Press Club, Theatre Association, Students Union and Sahitya Sabha.