Notification Issued For Phase- I Assam Assembly Polls

The notification for the first phase of Assam Assembly elections were issued on Tuesday by the Election Commission.

The first phase of the polls will be conducted in 47 constituencies on March 27. A little over 80 lakh voters will be exercising their franchise during this phase across 12 districts.

According to the officials, with the issuance of the notification, the process of filing of nomination papers has begun and the last date of filing of nominations for the 47 Assembly constituencies is March 9 and the scrutiny of the candidatures would take place next day. The last date for withdrawal is March 12.



Elections for the 126-member Assam Assembly will be held in three phases as per Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora. The counting for all phases will take place on May 2.



The second phase polling would be held for 39 seats on April 1 and the remaining 40 constituencies will go to the polls on April 6.



In all 2,32,44,454 voters are eligible to cast their votes in three phases this year.



