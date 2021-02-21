Novak Djokovic Wins Australian Open

Novak Djokovic remained an unbreakable force as he defeated Daniil Medvedev to claim a record-extending ninth Australian Open title on Sunday.

The World No. 1 won 89 per cent of net points (16/18) to join 13-time Roland Garros champion Rafael Nadal as only the second man to win nine or more titles at the same Grand Slam event. Djokovic also closed the gap on 20-time major titlists Nadal and Roger Federer at the top of the Grand Slam titles leaderboard with his 18th major trophy.

Djokovic snapped Medvedev’s 20-match winning run in emphatic fashion on Rod Laver Arena. The 33-year-old, who improved to 18-0 in semi-final and final clashes at the Australian Open, also gained revenge for his 6-3, 6-3 loss to the Russian at last year’s Nitto ATP Finals. Djokovic now owns a 5-3 ATP Head2Head advantage against Medvedev.

Earlier yesterday, Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka Saturday won her second Australian Open title and her fourth Grand Slam.