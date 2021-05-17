NPP National GS Vivek Raj Wangkhem Dies Of COVID-19

Former Manipur MLA and national general secretary of National People’s Party (NPP), Vivek Raj Wangkhem, has lost his life to COVID-19 in Delhi on Monday.
Wangkhem reportedly tested positive for coronavirus a week back and was undergoing treatment at Delhi’s DRDO hospital.
Before joining NPP, Vivek was elected to the Manipur Legislative Assembly on a Congress ticket from Kshetrigao constituency in the 2002 Manipur Assembly election.
Meanwhile, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has condoled his demise and expressed grief.
“Pained by the demise of Sh. Vivek Raj Wangkhem, former Manipur MLA & National General Secretary of NPP who lost the battle to Covid. We have lost a dear friend & a committed party leader. My deepest condolences to his family, friends & admirers. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” he tweeted.
Meghalaya minister James K Sangma also condoled his demise.
“Deeply saddened on hearing of the demise of my dear friend Shri Vivek Raj Wangkhem, former Minister & MLA, Manipur & National General Secretary, NPP. His death is a great loss to the NPP family. My heartfelt prayers go out to his family & loved ones. May his soul rest in peace,” he tweeted.