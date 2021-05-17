NPP National GS Vivek Raj Wangkhem Dies Of COVID-19

By Pratidin Bureau
Former Manipur MLA and national general secretary of National People’s Party (NPP), Vivek Raj Wangkhem, has lost his life to COVID-19 in Delhi on Monday.

Wangkhem reportedly tested positive for coronavirus a week back and was undergoing treatment at Delhi’s DRDO hospital.

Before joining NPP, Vivek was elected to the Manipur Legislative Assembly on a Congress ticket from Kshetrigao constituency in the 2002 Manipur Assembly election.

Also Read: Renowned Director Sambhu Gupta Succumbs To COVID-19

Meanwhile, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has condoled his demise and expressed grief.

“Pained by the demise of Sh. Vivek Raj Wangkhem, former Manipur MLA & National General Secretary of NPP who lost the battle to Covid. We have lost a dear friend & a committed party leader. My deepest condolences to his family, friends & admirers. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” he tweeted.

Meghalaya minister James K Sangma also condoled his demise.

“Deeply saddened on hearing of the demise of my dear friend Shri Vivek Raj Wangkhem, former Minister & MLA, Manipur & National General Secretary, NPP. His death is a great loss to the NPP family. My heartfelt prayers go out to his family & loved ones. May his soul rest in peace,” he tweeted.

Also Read: Nagaland’s ENPO President C Sashi Naga No More
