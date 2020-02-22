NRC Coordinator seeks details of ‘ineligible persons’ in final NRC

Assam NRC Coordinator Hitesh Dev Sarma sought the details of ‘ineligible persons’ from the Registrars of Citizen Registration of all districts of the State. The NRC Coordinator has written a letter to all Deputy Commissioner (DC) and District Registrar of Citizen Registration (DRCR) seeking the above details.

The letter was written on February 19, where Hitesh Dev Sarma asked the officers to provide the details of such persons who are ineligible for inclusion in NRC but whose names got included in the final NRC, particularly those who are DV, DF, PFT, DVD, DFD, and PFTD.

“It has come to the knowledge of the undersigned that after publication of final NRC on 31st August 2019, few names of ineligible persons are found present in the final NRC, particularly who are DV, DF, PFT, DVD, DFD, PFTD,” the NRC Coordinator wrote, adding, “You are requested to share the details of such persons who are ineligible for inclusion in NRC but whose names got included in NRC.”

It may be mentioned here that as many as 19 lakh people were excluded from the final NRC published in August last year.