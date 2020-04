Amid the tense of COVID-19 across the state along with the world, one NSCN cadre had arrested at the Birinasayek region in Titabor on Thursday night.

As per reports, the arrested cadre had identified as Nayab Kanyak, resident of the Mon district in Nagaland.

It may be stated that police have seized two .22 pistols, one magazine, and two mobile phones from the NSCN cadre.