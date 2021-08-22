NSCN Cadre Arrested With Arms In Nagaland

Security forces in Nagaland have apprehended a cadre of the Nationalist Socialist Council of Nagalim-Khaplang (NSCN-K) on Saturday.

The cadre was arrested at Thahekhi village during an operation which was based on specific inputs.

During the operation, one .32mm pistol and two live rounds were also recovered from his possession.

According to a release by the defence, the militant was involved in extortion activities.

the cadre, along with the recovered items, was later handed over to the Sub-Urban police station in Dimapur.