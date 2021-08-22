NationalTop Stories

NSCN Cadre Arrested With Arms In Nagaland

By Pratidin Bureau

Security forces in Nagaland have apprehended a cadre of the Nationalist Socialist Council of Nagalim-Khaplang (NSCN-K) on Saturday.

The cadre was arrested at Thahekhi village during an operation which was based on specific inputs.

During the operation, one .32mm pistol and two live rounds were also recovered from his possession.

Related News

“Focus Is On Speedy Growth Of Assam”: CM Sarma…

Assam Logs 336 New COVID Cases, Positivity Rate At 0.94 %

Assam: Cough Syrup Worth Rs 2 Crore Seized In Karimganj

‘Durga Fighter’ – An-All Women Force…

According to a release by the defence, the militant was involved in extortion activities.

the cadre, along with the recovered items, was later handed over to the Sub-Urban police station in Dimapur.

You might also like
National

West Bengal’s Tableau Rejected for R-Day Parade

Top Stories

Key Decisions Taken In AASU’s 17th General Convention

Assam

Assam tea garden workers get an interim hike of Rs 30

National

Can’t force rebel Karnataka MLAs for trust vote: SC

Assam

Election Live Updates

Assam

Ranganadi water level increases, Lakhimpur alarmed