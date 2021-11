A hardcore militant of the Isak-Muivah faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland, NSCN (IM) was apprehended in Arunachal Pradesh’s Longding District on Saturday.

The militant was nabbed during a joint operation by Assam Rifles and state police based on specific inputs.

Meanwhile, the apprehended militant was handed over to Longding police station.

Further investigation is on.