The Khotkhoti police in Bokajan have apprehended two NSCN (K) cadres. The identified cadres Pitu Muru of Zunheboto and Akeshe Sumi of East Dimapur have been detained when they came to collect the demanding money from one person at Borlengeri in Assam-Nagaland border.

Police also seized one 7.62 pistol and 19 rounds bullet from the cadres. The cadres demanded money from one shop owner at Borlengeri, Ifzal Hussain and were caught red-handed while they came to collect the money.