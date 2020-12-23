NSCN-K Returns to Peace Talk, Announces Ceasefire

The Naga insurgent group NSCN-K led by dreaded militant Niki Suni announced a ceasefire on Wednesday and said that it has contacted the central government for initiating peace dialogue.

A ceasefire has been signed by the NSCN-K with the Centre in 2001 but unilaterally abrogated it in 2015 when the then chairman of the group SS Khaplang was alive.

According to reports, Sumi is the prime accuse in the killing of 18 Indian Army soldiers in Manipur in 2015 and the National Investigation Agency had announced a reward of Rs. 10lakh for his head.

Sumi in a statement said, the NSCN-K has been striving all these years to achieve an honourable and acceptable political solution to the Naga issue and the group is also conscious of the overwhelming sentiments among the Naga people for an early solution to this long-standing matter. It said that the NSCN-K is aware of the “sincere and genuine efforts” made by the central government in the recent past to find a final and lasting solution to the Naga issue with the involvement of all the stakeholders.



“Therefore NSCN has resolved to strengthen and support the peace process at this crucial juncture. Our leaders have established contact with the officials of the government of India in this connection,” the statement said.



It further added, “To facilitate the process and keeping in view the desire of the Naga people particularly Naga civil society organizations and NGOs, the NSCN has further decided to revive the ceasefire with immediate effect by revoking the earlier decision of unilateral abrogation of the ceasefire in 2015.”



The group also said that it expected the central government to respond positively by honouring the group’s decision as a confidence-building measure in the larger interests of peace in Nagaland and Naga people in general.

