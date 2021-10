An NSCN (R) militant has surrendered before the Tirap DC in Arunachal Pradesh on Monday.

The militant, identified as one Telom Hangsik (25), hails from Old Kothung village in Lazu circle. He surrendered before DC Taro Mize, the district police and Assam Rifles.

He also deposited one pistol (.32), one live ammunition and magazine.

He had joined the outfit in May 2017.