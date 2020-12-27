NSCN-U Insurgent Nabbed In Namrup

In a joint operation carried out by the Indian Army and Namrup Police, one of the main cadre actively involved in Recruitment & Extortion activities of NSCN- U in the Arunachal -Nagaland border areas, SS Cpl Denial Lotha, was apprehended along with a weapon and live ammunition from the outskirts of Namrup town, an official release of the security forces stated.

Acting on a tip-off, the insurgent was arrested while travelling to Dilli Ghat via Deomali for collection of extortion money and recruiting new cadres.

Moreover, the cadre has been involved in recruitment and collection of extortion money but is also a key member of the hit team of SS Lt Col Machan of NSCN-U who is operating in general area of Longding.

Lotha has also been involved in several money laundering cases.

A further investigation is underway