NSUI To Protest Against Rahul Gandhi’s Twitter Account Suspension

In a bid to lift the suspension on Rahul Gandhi’s Twitter account, the youth wing of Congress, the National Students Union of India (NSUI) will organise a protest march on Monday.

As per reports, the protest march will be held by about 150 members of the Congress’ student wing from NSUI headquarters at Raisina Road to Shastri Bhawan.

The Congress on Saturday claimed that Twitter “temporarily suspended Gandhi’s account, but later said it had been “temporarily locked” after the microblogging platform denied having suspended the account and stated that it continues to be in service.

The action by Twitter was done as the microblogging giant deemed that the account violated rules against posting private information and Gandhi had tweeted a controversial post and a picture with the family of a nine-year-old Dalit girl, who died here following an alleged sexual assault.

Twitter has communicated that all the features of the account could be restored in 12 hours once he deletes the tweet, sources said.

