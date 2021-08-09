NationalTechnologyTop Stories

NSUI To Protest Against Rahul Gandhi’s Twitter Account Suspension

By Pratidin Bureau

In a bid to lift the suspension on Rahul Gandhi’s Twitter account, the youth wing of Congress, the National Students Union of India (NSUI) will organise a protest march on Monday.

As per reports, the protest march will be held by about 150 members of the Congress’ student wing from NSUI headquarters at Raisina Road to Shastri Bhawan.

The Congress on Saturday claimed that Twitter “temporarily suspended Gandhi’s account, but later said it had been “temporarily locked” after the microblogging platform denied having suspended the account and stated that it continues to be in service.

Related News

Rajya Sabha Adjourned till 2 PM Amid Oppositions Uproar Over…

Assam CM Sarma Meets PM Modi to Discuss Border Dispute

Manipur Lifts Day Curfew, Imposes Night Curfew till August…

SAI To Felicitate India’s Tokyo Olympic Medalists…

The action by Twitter was done as the microblogging giant deemed that the account violated rules against posting private information and Gandhi had tweeted a controversial post and a picture with the family of a nine-year-old Dalit girl, who died here following an alleged sexual assault.

Twitter has communicated that all the features of the account could be restored in 12 hours once he deletes the tweet, sources said.

Also Read: Assam CM Sarma Meets PM Modi to Discuss Border Dispute

You might also like
Assam

BBCI Health-Workers Sent to Quarantine

National

200 plus Bajaj Auto employees test COVID positive

World

IAF pilot Abhinandan will be released at 4PM

Top Stories

Assam ready to tackle ‘Fani’

Assam

Its 31st December, countdown begins

Assam

Tarun Gogoi likely to be new APCC chief