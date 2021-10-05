EducationNationalTop Stories

NTA Declares JEE Main Paper 2 Result

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday released the result for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main paper 2 held for admission into BArch and BPlan courses. The exam was conducted on the first day of the JEE – September 2. 

Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their results from the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Candidates who have cleared the exam can apply for admission to NITs, three schools of Planning and Architecture as well as GFTIs. 

Only two IITs offer B.Arch courses — IIT Kharagpur and IIT Roorkee, for which candidates have to clear the JEE Advanced Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2021.

