Numaligarh: Cyclist Dies After Being Rammed By Truck

In an unfortunate incident, a person riding a bicycle lost his life after being hit by a fast moving 10-wheeler goods laden truck on NH-37 in Numaligarh today.

Identified as Krishna Hazra, the deceased was rammed by the truck in front of his wife itself.

Following the accident, the locals had blocked the road. However, the Police brought the situation under control and also rushed Hazra to the Bokakhat Hospital, though the doctors there soon declared him dead.