Numaligarh: Elephant Tramples 2 Farmers To Death

Two farmers were trampled to death by a wild elephant at Kanaighat of Numaligarh in Golaghat district in the wee hours of Monday.

The six farmers were sleeping in huts situated on a farm when the tragic incident occurred. Four of them managed to flee, while two succumbed to death.

The deceased have been identified as Hozur Akbar Ali and Mohammed Islamuddin.

Meanwhile, another man, Nirmalsingh Chetry, was killed on the spot by a Jumbo in Digboi on Sunday.

