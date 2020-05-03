Nurses physically assaulted in Biswanath

In a sensational incident, two nurses were physically assaulted by a group miscreant in Biswanath Chariali on Saturday night. The incident took place when the nurses were walking towards a private hospital in Biswanath Chariali town.

According to reports, the miscreants suddenly gheraoed the nurses near a petrol pump and grabbed their hands. The miscreants attempted to drag the nurses inside the petrol pump but somehow they managed to flee from there.

Soon, the nurses informed the incident to their colleagues and a group of nurses and locals reached the spot immediately. The miscreants were beaten up by them.

Later, police reached the spot and detained the miscreants. They were identified as Dharbindar Sharma, Ashok Kumar, Rahul Kumar and Gaurav Kumar.