NV Ramana Sworn In As 48th Chief Justice Of India

Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana was sworn in as the 48th Chief Justice of India on Saturday by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Justice Ramana took the oath at a brief ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhawan in the presence of Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. He has succeeded Justice SA Bobde.

He was elevated as the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court in September 2013. and Supreme Court of India in February 2014 as a judge and will retire on 26 August 2022.

Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana was born on August 27, 1957, in an in Andhra Pradesh’s Krishna District. He has done B.Sc. and Bachelor of Law and enrolled as a lawyer on February 10, 1983.

His specialisation lies in Constitutional, Criminal, Service and Inter-State River laws. He was appointed as a Permanent Judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on June 27, 2000. He functioned as Acting Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court from March 10, 2013, to May 20, 2013.