National

O.P Jindal Global University Announces 7 New Courses

By Pratidin Bureau
29

O.P. Jindal Global University in Haryana announced 7 New Academic Programmes from the 2021 session along with the launch of its 10th School- Jindal School of Psychology & Counselling (JSPC). 

JGU Offers Innovative and Interdisciplinary Programmes in Psychology, Fine Arts, Finance & Entrepreneurship, Data Journalism, Business Analytics, Financial Markets and Family Business.

The new programmes offered by the ten schools of JGU are as follows:

Related News

PM Modi Launches COVID-19 Vaccination Drive

BJP’s Mahesh Sharma To Get Vaccinated Today

CBI Arrests Actor Subhra Kundu In Rose Valley Chit Fund Case

Farmers-Centre Meet: No Headway, Next Meet On Jan 19

1.   BA (Hons.) in Psychology

2.   BA (Hons.) in Finance & Entrepreneurship

3.   BFA (Hons.) Bachelor of Fine Arts

4.   BBA (Hons.) in Business Analytics

5.   BBA (Hons.) in Family Business

6.   BBA (Hons.) in Financial Markets

7.   India’s first PG Diploma in Data Journalism

Additionally, the B. Design programme offered by the Jindal School of Arts & Architecture (JSAA) will have two new curriculum paths. First, is on “Urban Planning”, and second is on “Community Planning”, adding to their existing specialization in “Interior Design”.

Professor Arjya B. Majumdar, Dean, Office of Admissions and Outreach, JGU said, “A 21st century Atmanirbhar Bharat has begun to have conversations around issues such as mental health, entrepreneurship, and new-age careers in fine arts. As a university dedicated to the study of social sciences, arts, and humanities, JGU needs to be part of this conversation. These new programmes being offered at JGU will complement our existing repertoire of programmes in law, business, social sciences, politics, international relations, liberal arts, and architecture, communication, commerce and environment studies.”

You might also like
National

Groundwater Over-Exploited

Regional

Basistha Coal Syndicate : The Story so far

Top Stories

Second ferry arrived for Guwahati-North Guwahati commuters

Top Stories

NIA files charge sheet in 2018 Tinsukia killings

National

Delhi: 6 Held for Chanting “Goli Maaro” Slogans

Regional

Ethnic groups meet on Dec 16 to promote unity, integrity

Comments
Loading...