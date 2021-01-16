O.P Jindal Global University Announces 7 New Courses

O.P. Jindal Global University in Haryana announced 7 New Academic Programmes from the 2021 session along with the launch of its 10th School- Jindal School of Psychology & Counselling (JSPC).

JGU Offers Innovative and Interdisciplinary Programmes in Psychology, Fine Arts, Finance & Entrepreneurship, Data Journalism, Business Analytics, Financial Markets and Family Business.

The new programmes offered by the ten schools of JGU are as follows:

1. BA (Hons.) in Psychology

2. BA (Hons.) in Finance & Entrepreneurship

3. BFA (Hons.) Bachelor of Fine Arts

4. BBA (Hons.) in Business Analytics

5. BBA (Hons.) in Family Business

6. BBA (Hons.) in Financial Markets

7. India’s first PG Diploma in Data Journalism

Additionally, the B. Design programme offered by the Jindal School of Arts & Architecture (JSAA) will have two new curriculum paths. First, is on “Urban Planning”, and second is on “Community Planning”, adding to their existing specialization in “Interior Design”.

Professor Arjya B. Majumdar, Dean, Office of Admissions and Outreach, JGU said, “A 21st century Atmanirbhar Bharat has begun to have conversations around issues such as mental health, entrepreneurship, and new-age careers in fine arts. As a university dedicated to the study of social sciences, arts, and humanities, JGU needs to be part of this conversation. These new programmes being offered at JGU will complement our existing repertoire of programmes in law, business, social sciences, politics, international relations, liberal arts, and architecture, communication, commerce and environment studies.”