Obesity And Covid 19

Upasana Gohain

The world has been going through a long pandemic period, at home with no such physical movements due to the restrictions implemented by the national authorities.

Although staying at home 24×7, a section of people have transformed themselves to a fit person, it hadn’t been the same for all.

Obesity has become a serious problem in the lives of a larger section of people amid the pandemic. The worst part about it is that it increases the risk of getting unhealthy and poses serious threat of getting relatively much affected by the virus.

There have been several researches and reports indicating obesity to be a strong factor for becoming seriously ill with COVID-19.

As per a retrospective study from Lille, France where it had been analyzed the relationship between body mass index BMI and requirement for invasive mechanical ventilation (IMV) in 124 consecutive patients admitted in intensive care for SARS-COV-2. Out of 124 patients, 84 (75.8%) were obese (BMI > 30 kg/m2), indicating a high incidence of obesity among patients admitted to intensive care for SARS-COV-2 [46].

Further in the study it was revealed that patients admitted with non-SAR-COV-2 conditions showed a lower prevalence of obesity (25.8%) compared to patients with SAR-COV-2.

There are many such other researches and reports that proved how fatalic obesity has become during COVID-19 pandemic in the world.

The third wave of Covid had already hit parts of India and Assam too is facing its fair share of infecting the children who poses the greatest threat in this third wave.

This has increased the concerns of the parents and guardians of children who is now at home as schools are closed and outdoor activities are also prohibited.

“Because of the Covid restrictions, the schools are closed for a very long time and the children are currently at home. Since the 3rd wave is vulnerable to the children specially, them getting over weighted has increased our concerns,” said a mother.

Nutritionists and health experts have suggested parents to take care of the eating habits of children during this tough period and requested to feed low fat foods maintaining a proper balance.

Physical exercises and yoga can also do wonder. Exercising and, separately, losing even a little weight can improve the metabolic health of a person with obesity, and, in doing so, reduce their chances of developing severe COVID-19 if they become infected, Stephen O’Rahilly, a physician-scientist who directs the MRC Metabolic Diseases Unit at the University of Cambridge have suggested in his study and research.

“If you’re 300 pounds, even losing a modest amount is likely to have a disproportionate benefit on how well you do with coronavirus infection. You don’t have to become a slim Jim to benefit,” he added.

Even though obesity has become a serious threat, it’s not something which cannot be controlled. A little effort, less laziness and staying alert about what we eat can lower the risk of getting COVID-19.

Also as parents, this becomes the responsibility to keep the child healthy and protected following a very simple list of rules amid this 3rd wave.

