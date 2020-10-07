NationalTop Stories

Occupying Public Places for Protests Not Acceptable: SC on Shaheen Bagh

By Pratidin Bureau
38

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said that the occupation of public places or roads by demonstrators, which can cause inconvenience to people and violate their rights is not permissible under law.

The right to protest in public places is not absolute and public places cannot be occupied indefinitely for such protests, the Supreme Court said in a hearing today.

“Public spaces and places can’t be occupied indefinitely whether in Shaheen Bagh or elsewhere. The administration must keep such spaces free from obstructions. Not wait to fire from court’s shoulder,” said the top court.

“Delhi Police ought to have taken action to clear Shaheen Bagh area,” the Supreme Court said on the anti-CAA stir.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul said that dissent and democracy go hand in hand but protests must be carried out in designated areas.

The top court said that authorities have to act on their own and cannot hide behind courts.

