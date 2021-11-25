NationalTop Stories

Odisha: 3 Killed And Several Injured As Truck Mows Down Wedding Procession

By Pratidin Bureau
The incident happened on National Highway 326 which goes through Pandripanni village of Malkangiri district in Odisha.

Two people were killed on the spot including the groom’s father when a speeding truck drove into a wedding procession in Odisha’s Malkangiri on Wednesday. Another person died later in the district hospital.

The truck driver, who was reportedly drunk, was beaten by the survivors and other villagers. The incident happened on National Highway 326 which goes through Pandripanni village of Malkangiri district in Odisha.

Prahallad Meena, SP of Malkangiri said that the deceased has been identified as Shiba Khemudu, the groom’s father and sarpanch of the panchayat, Subash Khara, and Santosh Kumar Sahu.

The police officer said that three other people, who are critically injured, were admitted to the district hospital.

The wedding procession was on its way to the bride’s house when the truck came out of nowhere and crushed the people to death, witnesses said.

“The truck driver appeared to be drunk. After the mishap, he was apprehended by locals and thrashed,” said Prahallad Meena.

