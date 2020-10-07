Odisha: 8 Injured In Major Fire At IOCL Petrol Pump

A major fire broke out on Wednesday at an Indian Oil Corporation petrol pump near Raj Bhavan in Bhubaneswar, injuring atleast eight people.

Two critically injured persons were rushed to SCB Medical College & Hospital in Cuttack, where the rest are currently being treated.

According to officials as reported by NDTV, the blaze is now under control as three fire tenders in the scene sprang into action.

“Our priority is to ensure that the fire does not spread to the two other tanks containing petrol and diesel,” said Commissioner of Police SS Sarangi.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, he added.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik meanwhile said the state government will bear the cost of treatment of the injured and also wished them speedy recovery.