National

Odisha: Bride Elopes With Lover, Groom Marries Minor Sister

By Pratidin Bureau
Representational Image
36

Odisha police rescued a 15-year-old girl from her in-laws’ house as the minor was forcefully married to a man after her elder sister eloped with her lover.

As per reports, the bride from Malpada village under the jurisdiction of Jaipatna Police Station eloped with her boyfriend on Tuesday evening, a few hours before her marriage with the 26-year-old groom, leaving her parents with no alternative but to convince the minor to marry him, the officer said.

The girl, who was preparing for her Class 10 examination, was rescued and handed over to her brother, Kalahandi district child protection officer Sukanti Behera said.

Related News

Common Man Don’t Drive Cars, Get Used To Price Hike: Bihar…

Kolkata: BJP Woman Leader Arrested With Cocaine

Chinese Media Releases Video Of Galwan Valley Clash

India’s Next Mars Mission To Be An Orbiter

Neither the bride’s parents nor the groom’s family were aware of the fact that child marriage is illegal, she said.

The girl opted to stay in her parents’ house and to appear for the examination, the CDPO said.

“A counselling session was organised for both the families. No case was registered against them. They agreed not to solemnise the girl’s wedding before she attains the marriageable age of 18,” Behera said.

Asked about the incident, the girl’s father claimed that he agreed to arrange her younger daughter’s wedding due to peer pressure, the officer added.

You might also like
Regional

Road Blockade by Ahom Sena at Sonari

Regional

Guwahati: ASPTA Gherao CM’S Residence

National

Railways to recruit for 1.3 lakh vacancies

National

NRIs can now file RTIs

Top Stories

Alibaug Jailer Suspended In Arnab’s Phone Use Case

Regional

Tripura’s COVID-19 Tally Reaches 7,663, Toll at 65

Comments
Loading...