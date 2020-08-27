Odisha CM Requests For NEET-JEE Postponement

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday had a conversation with Prime Minister Modi over phone for the postponement of this year’s NEET and JEE exams in view of the Covid-19 pandemic and the flood situation in the state.

CM Patnaik over the telephonic conversation requested PM Modi to defer the NEET and JEE exams as there is still a steady rise of Covid-19 cases in Odisha and also the current flood situation in several parts of the state have hampered the student’s preparations for the exams.

These issues may also prevent them from physically taking part in the exams, he added.

Officials said around 50,000 students are set to appear for NEET exams from Odisha and 40,000 for JEE (Main).

Patnaik had written a letter regarding the same to Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal two days ago.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has scheduled NEET and JEE exams in September.