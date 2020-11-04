Odisha Govt Bans Sale, Use Of Firecrakers This Festive Season

Amid the ongoing pandemic, the sale and use of firecrackers have been banned by the Odisha government across the state this diwali in order to curb air pollution which can further affect health conditions of COVID patients.

As per the government order, the period of ban is from November 10 to 30.

“Any person found violating this order shall be punished under the provision of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and other relevant laws,” the order said.

“Considering the potentially harmful consequences of burning of crackers amidst COVID-l9 pandemic situation and approaching winter, Government of Odisha, therefore, prohibits the sale and use of fire crackers from 10th to 30th of November,2020 in public interest,” it further stated.

Chief Secretary AK Tripathy, who issued the order, said even though the number of active cases has shown a dip in the state, the danger is still very much present. He added that fire crackers create pollution and could further aggravate health conditions of COVID patients.

Furthermore, local administrations and police were instructed to take measures for the implementation of the order.