Odisha Man Administered Both Doses Of COVID Vaccine In Just 30mins

In a serious goof-up, a 51-year-old man from Odisha was accidentally administered both doses of COVID-19 vaccine on Monday in a matter of just 30 minutes.

According to PTI, the man identified as one Prasanna Kumar Sahu, visited a temporary vaccine centre at the Satyasai Government High School at Khuntapur to get the first dose of the vaccine, for which he registered on Saturday.

After the dose, Sahu was resting at the premises of the school as per protocols. However, a nurse, unaware of him being getting the jab, administered another dose of the vaccine to him.

“I raised an alarm, but by that time, the nurse had already administered the vaccine,” Sahu said.

Sahu was then asked to stay back for two more hours and was also given ORS drink, centre observer Rajendra Behera said, adding that the man was sitting at the vaccination place instead of going to the observation room.

“It was by mistake he was administered the second dose,” Behera said.

Health Centre in-charge, Dr Sipun Panda said he was unaware about the complaint and added that the matter would be forwarded to an inquiry committee before taking any action against the person responsible for the goof-up.

Dr Panda said there was no adverse reaction in Sahu’s body and is stable.