Odisha: SC Restricts Conduct Of Rath Yatra To Puri

By Pratidin Bureau

The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a batch of petitions seeking permission for conducting Rath Yatra across Odisha and not only in Puri Jagannath temple.

“This year more people died, and last year, lesser number of people died,” the three-judge bench of the Apex Court, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana observed and dismissed the batch of petitions seeking its direction to conduct the Rath Yatra, across many cities in Odisha, and not only in Puri.

The Odisha State Government had allowed and permitted to conduct the Rath Yatra only in Puri Jagannath temple with strict COVID-19 restrictions and protocols.

“Sorry, we don’t want to interfere with the government of Odisha’s decision,” the CJI Ramana said.

“I am also feeling bad, but I can’t help you. Sorry. Hope God allows Rath Yatra next year,” the CJI said and refused to pass any orders in the batch of petitions seeking a direction to conduct the Rath Yatra, across many cities, besides, Puri.

