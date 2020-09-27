Odisha To Hold ‘Radio Pathshala’ For Students

Due to schools remaining closed since March amid the lockdown caused by the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, the Odisha government has decided to conduct classes via radio for students from standard one to eight in state-run schools.

“The “Radio Pathsala” programme will be held every day from Monday to Friday between 10 am to 10:15 am from September 28”, School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said.

Lessons to be conducted for two classes in each day will be aired through all radio stations in the state, he added.

The audio programme will also be uploaded in the central government’s DIKSHA online platform.

Meanwhile, students are already being imparted online classes through smart phones, the minister said.