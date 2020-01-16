National

Odisha Train Accident: 40 Injured

By Pratidin Bureau
Five coaches of Mumbai-Bhubaneswar Lokmanya Tilak Express derailed near Cuttack in Odisha Thursday morning after the train hit a goods train, railway officials said.

At least 40 people were injured in the accident, six of them critically. The accident took place Salagaon and Nergundi stations at around 7 AM on Thursday, officials said.

Officials present at the site added that while five coaches derailed, three others were displaced from the tracks. While the cause of the accident is not yet known, there is heavy fog in the area.

