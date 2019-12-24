Offensive posts on CAA under surveillance: Himanta

The Assam police has arrested as many as 393 people for their alleged involvement in the recent violent incidents and provocative posts on social media during demonstrations against the CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) that turned violent in the state in the second week of December.

As many as 28 cases have been registered against 206 offensive and provocative posts in social media against CAA. Altogether 25 of the 206 posts were generated outside Assam, including three in United Arab Emirates. The origins of these 25 posts are still under investigation.

While addressing a press conference on Monday, Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said a total of 244 cases were registered and 393 people were arrested by the police so far.

“We’re keeping all offensive and provocative posts under surveillance. We’ve already arrested 10 people. While five of them are in judicial remand, as many are on bail”, Sarma said.

“The Assam police has deleted 58 posts so far. Twenty-five posts which originated from outside Assam are yet to be traced but the investigation is going on. Among the 25 such posts, three originated from the UAE,” Himanta Biswa Sarma added.