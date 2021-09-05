Officials Of APDCL, State Govt, Involved in Massive Reimbursement Scam, Alleges GMCH

By Pratidin Bureau
Huge scam has been reported in the medical reimbursement of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Sunday.

Case filed against 41 government officials by the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital over the reimbursement scam today.

As per sources, it has been alleged that the government officials have forged signature of medical board employees of the GMCH and was withdrawing the money.

The GMCH authority have filed three FIRs at the Bhangagarh Police Station on Sunday, September 5 against 41 government officials.

It has been alleged by the GMCH authority that out of 41 government officials involved in this scam, most of the officials were from the APDCL.

According to the complaint of the GMCH, officials from the departments of Primary Education and Finance Department are also involved in this money scam.

