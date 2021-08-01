Oil Leakage From ONGC Damages Agricultural Land, Farms in Sivasagar

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Oil Spill In ONGC
Pratidin Time

Oil leakage from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has been reportedly damaging the agricultural lands at Amguri in Sivasagar district of Assam.

This has been expressed by the locals of Amguri who have become victims of the toxic chemicals emitted by oil ditches of ONGC.

The locals said, “The ONGC authority must take immediate steps to control and stop the chemical leakage as it is ruining the tea gardens, agricultural lands and has also killed few fishes of rivers and streams nearby.”

Related News

200 Taliban Militants Killed In US Airstrike

Assam Reports 784 New COVID Cases, Positivity Rate At 0.86 %

15 Bangladeshi Nationals Nabbed Along Indo-Bangladesh Border

India Men’s Hockey Team Demolishes Great Britain 3-1,…

“Many people also drink the water from the Namdang river where the leaked oil has already started to spill. This can become a serious threat to their health,” they added.

The incident took place at 1400-1 oil creek located in the Soraimuria village of Namti.

The toxic chemicals flowing from the oil creek have destroyed tea fields, sanchi cultivation as well as other agricultural products including farms in the area.

The toxic chemicals of the oil creek have also brought strong thoughts to the fish as it fell into the nearby Namdang river.

The oil company’s undue decision has yielded a general outcry.

Locals have accused that negligence from the ONGC and due to lack of planning and foresight of ONGC authorities has led to the destroying of agricultural land with chemicals.

The local victims have requested the company several times to resolve the issue but have accused that they have not received any help or assistance from the ONGC for resolving the matter.

Also Read: Assam: Agricultural Land Flooded With Crude Oil After ONGC Pipeline Leak

You might also like
Business

TRAI recommends 11-digit for mobile numbers

Assam

Assam: Man Kills Home guard At Chirang

Assam

Baghjan Blowout: Union Minister reviews fire situation

National

Noted Social Worker of Assam PK Pincha No More

Top Stories

Eminent Lyricist Geeta Hatikakati Passes Away At 77

National

Custom Officials Seize Gold