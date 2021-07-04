Oil Must Accept Job Application From All Eligible Assamese: ULFA (I)

The United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA-I) has issued a letter protesting against the job vacancies that was made open by the Oil India Limited.

The letter has been issued by ULFA (I) on Sunday.

Earlier, the Oil India Limited issued a notification calling applications of youths from Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Sivasagar and Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district specifically.

The ULFA (I) has condemned this move of Oil India Limited stating that it must open the hiring process all over Assam if it intends to hire youths from the state.

The ULFA (I) stated in their letter, “The rightful residents of Assam have got full right over the resources of the state and the job opportunity that any organization or industry established in Assam through these natural resources of the state is also the right of the Assamese people.”

ULFA (I) further in their letter urged the Oil India Limited to not limit the vacancies for the mentioned four districts of Assam, rather open it for all the eligible candidates from Assam.