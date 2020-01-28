Oil pipeline blast in Duliajan

Oil pipeline blast in Duliajan
A devastating blast has taken place at a pipeline of Oil India Limited (OIL) at the Dahukata region in Duliajan on Tuesday.

As per reports, due to the blast huge liters of crude oil have been flowing to the nearby paddy fields. It has been suspected that the blast has taken place when the crude oil thieves were trying to open the valves of the oil pipes.

The officials and the workers along with the security forces have reached the scene and have been trying to stop the flowing oil continuously, but unable to get succeed yet.

Due to sudden blast in the pipeline, panic has been raised among the locals of the region.

