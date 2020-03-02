Oil Smugglers Arrested in Guwahati

During an operation carried out by Gorchuk Police, a gang of oil smugglers have arrested in red-handed along with an oil tanker (AS01 HC7856) and 210 liters of theft petrol from the Lalung gaon region in Guwahati on Monday.

Reportedly, the smugglers have identified as Mahendra Prashad Mahato, Ram Uday Mahato, Milan Bodo, and Kumud Das.

The locals of the region had alleged that the smugglers were running their business from a garage near the DTO office of the region for a long time.

Police have already arrested all the 4 smugglers and started continuous interrogation for more information in this regard.