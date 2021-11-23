Old Paying Cabins of GMCH To be Replaced by 200-bedded Paying Cabin Block: CM Sarma

The old paying cabins of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) will be replaced by 200-bedded new paying cabin block, announced Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while reviewing the progress of construction works of proposed Cardio-Neuro Centre, GMCH.

The Chief Minister directed the PWD (Building) to initiate steps for its construction as early as possible.

Later on, CM Sarma reviewed the implementation status of various NLCPR (under MDoNER) and NEC funded schemes in the State with the senior officials of T&D Department. Dr Sarma directed T&D Department to be prompt and more active in reviewing implementation of such schemes and urged implementing departments to take appropriate steps for completion of all NLCPR and NEC funded projects within stipulated time frame.

It is worth mentioning that out of 562 NLCPR-Assam projects with total financial allocation of Rs. 3680.03 crore, at present there are 188 ongoing projects under various departments. Similarly, 27 NEC funded projects are under implementation in the State under 15 nos. of departments in 90:10 funding pattern.

ALSO READ: Mansukh Mandaviya Expresses Dissatisfaction Over Delay in Construction of AIIMS