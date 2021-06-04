Old Saraighat Bridge to remain close for 3 months

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Saraighat Bridge
33

The old Saraighat bridge will remain closed for three months from today for repairing work, informed NF Railway.

As reported by a media source, the historical bridge will remain closed for 3 months from today. The reason for the closure is because the bridge is currently under maintenance and repairing by the NF Railway.

According to reports, this decision was made by the railway authorities in view of the repairing to be made on the bridge.

Related News

Meghalaya Mining Case: Owner of the Coal Mine Arrested

Assam: Cachar Police detained Congress leader for defaming…

Kamakhya Devalaya to Remain Closed Till June 30, No…

Madhya Pradesh: Nearly 3000 Junior Doctors Resign

However, the new Saraighat bridge which is beside the old one will remain open for travelling while the old bridge undergoes repairing for the next three months.

ALSO READ: Meghalaya Mining Case: Owner Of The Coal Mine Arrested

You might also like
National

Chandrababu Naidu Gets House Demolition Notice

Assam

GU VC Issues Circular on Semester Exams

Top Stories

Republic Day: Guwahati Traffic Police Issues Advisory

Top Stories

EC Announces Poll Dates for 11 RS Seats from UP & Uttarakhand

Top Stories

Tea Association urges govt to take long-term steps to lessen impact of oilfield…

Assam

Guwahati will have 4 new COVID Care Center: Himanta

Comments
Loading...