Old Saraighat Bridge to remain close for 3 months

The old Saraighat bridge will remain closed for three months from today for repairing work, informed NF Railway.

However, the new Saraighat bridge which is beside the old one will remain open for travelling while the old bridge undergoes repairing for the next three months.

