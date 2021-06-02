Two time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar was arrested in a murder case and sent to judicial custody for 14 days by a Delhi court on Wednesday.

Kumar who was in Delhi Police’s custody had approached the court for extension of three more days but the plea was declined.

Kumar who has been labelled as the fatal attack’s “mastermind” by the Delhi Police, was produced before the court at the end of the four-day police custody.

The Indian wrestler was arrested on May 23 in connection with the murder of another wrestler at the Chhatrasal Stadium in Delhi.

There were videos recovered by the Delhi police of Kumar standing with sticks around the wrestler who was lying injured in the stadium.

Following his arrest after being on run for nearly three weeks, the court had remanded him to six days police custody, which was later extended by four more days.

Sushil Kumar and his associates allegedly assaulted wrestler Sagar Dhankar and two of his friends on the intervening night of May 4 and 5. Sagar died of his injuries later.

