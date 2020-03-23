Top StoriesSportsWorld

Olympic Committee Considers Postponing Tokyo Games

By Pratidin Bureau
The International Olympic Committee has announced it is considering a possible postponement of the Tokyo Games and will finalise a decision within four weeks as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread.

The IOC said discussions would include an option of pushing back the July 24 start date or even moving the Games by at least a year, but said cancelling the event would not solve problems or help anybody.

The IPC, whose Tokyo Paralympics are set for August 25 to September 6, said the IOC took the right decision under the circumstances.

“The next four weeks will provide time to see if the global health situation improves, while giving a window of opportunity to look into different scenarios should the dates of the Games need to be changed,” IPC president Andrew Parsons said.

