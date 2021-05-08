SportsTop Stories

Olympic Gold Medalist Ravinder Pal Singh Dies Of COVID-19

By Pratidin Bureau
Former Indian hockey player and Olympian, Ravinder Pal Singh, has passed away on Saturday morning following COVID-19 complications. He was 65.

He tested positive for the virus and was admitted to a local hospital in Lucknow two weeks back (April 24).

As per a report, Singh had initially recovered from COVID-19 and was shifted to a non-COVID ward after testing negative. However, his condition deteriorated suddenly and was put on ventilator support.

Singh was part of Russia and Moscow Olympics in the early 80’s and 90’s. He also represented India in the Champions Trophy in Karachi (1980, 1983), Silver Jubilee 10-nation Cup in Hong Kong in 1983, 1982 World Cup in Mumbai and 1982 Asia Cup in Karachi, among other tournaments.

Singh also played in the 1979 Junior World Cup and took voluntary retirement from State Bank of India after quitting hockey.

Meanwhile, Union Sports minister Kiren Rijiju condoled the veteran Olympian’s demise.

“I’m deeply saddened to learn that Shri Ravinder Pal Singh ji has lost the battle to Covid19. With his passing away India loses a golden member of the hockey team that won Gold in the 1980 Moscow Olympics. His contribution to Indian sports will always be remembered,” he tweeted.

