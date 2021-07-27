Olympic Medalist Mirabai Enjoys Pizza With Union Minister Kiren Rijiju After Her Return

Daughter of Manipur, Olympic Medalist Chanu Saikhom Mirabai of Northeast India that won Silver for the country in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 finally eats her favourite food Pizza in her country.

Mirabai was seen enjoying Pizza with the Union Minister of Law and Justice, Kiren Rijiju and Union Minister of AYUSH along with other government officials after her return to India from the Olympics on Monday.

Mirabai returned back to India on Monday and were felicitated by the Union Ministers in the reception fuction that was organised for greeting the medalist.

Former Union Sports Minister and now the Minister of Law and justice, Kiren Rijiju through his tweet congratulated Mirabai and send his best wishes to the other players who participated in the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

In one of his tweet he wrote, “Welcome home @mirabai_chanu

In Olympics, athletes play for the country’s honour. She has made India proud. Attended reception function with @ianuragthakur Ji, @sarbanandsonwal Ji, @kishanreddybjp Ji, @NisithPramanik Ji & officials of Sports Ministry and SAI to honour Mirabai.”

Welcome home @mirabai_chanu 🙏

In another tweet of the minister, he shared happy pictures of him enjoying Pizza with Mirabai. Rijiju in his tweet wrote, “She was withholding her desire to eat Pizza to maintain her weight in 49kg Weightlifting for the Olympics! Now, @mirabai_chanu has freedom to fully enjoy pizza.”

till she starts her training for next Championship. #Cheer4India at the #Tokyo2020.”