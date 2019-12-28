SportsNationalRegional

Olympic qualifiers: Lovlina beats Anjali in trial

By Pratidin Bureau
Two-time world champion Lovlina Borgohain on Friday beat fellow boxer Anjali Sharma in the ongoing women’s boxing trials for Olympic Qualifiers in New Delhi.

Lovlina Borgohain will face Lalita who beat Meena Rani in 69kg. Asian Games bronze medallist Pooja Rani faces Nupur who beat former World Championships silver medallist Saweety Boora in 75kg.

The women boxers who will travel for other weight categories will also be decided on Saturday. The men”s trials for the Olympic qualifiers will subsequently be held in Bellary, Karnataka starting on Sunday.

