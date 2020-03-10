Olympic qualifiers: Mary Kom settles for bronze

MC Mary Kom on Tuesday settled for a bronze after losing her semi-final match at the ongoing Asian Boxing Olympic qualifiers. She lost against China’s Yuan Chang in the 51kg weight category.

Mary Kom, however, has already cemented her place in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 after winning 51kg quota.

Meanwhile, Vikas Krishnan stormed into the finals of the ongoing Asian Boxing Olympic qualifiers after defeating Kazakhstan’s Zhussupov Ablaikhan in the 69kg weight category.

On the other hand, Amit Panghal and Assam’s daughter Lovlina Borgohain had to settle for a bronze medal after suffering losses in their respective semi-final matches in the ongoing Asian Boxing Olympic qualifiers. Apart from Mary Kom, Krishnan, Borgohain, and Panghal have already cemented their place in the Tokyo Olympics 2020.