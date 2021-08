Newly crowned Olympic silver medalist, Mirabai Chanu, met with cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Chanu met Sachin at his residence in Mumbai and was presented a bouquet of flowers.

Taking to Twitter, Chanu wrote, ““Loved meeting @sachin_rt (Sachin Tendulkar) Sir this morning! His words of wisdom & motivation shall always stay with me. Really inspired.”

Loved meeting @sachin_rt Sir this morning! His words of wisdom & motivation shall always stay with me. Really inspired. pic.twitter.com/Ilidma4geY — Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) August 11, 2021

Mirabai Chanu bagged a silver medal in the women’s weightlifting in 49kg category at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.