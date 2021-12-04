Omicron Scare: Assam CM Urges People To Get Vaccinated Against Covid-19

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has urged the people of the state to get vaccinated against Covid-19 amid the surge in cases of the Omicron variant across the country.

While addressing members of the press on Friday, Dr. Sarma noted that the state government is keeping a strict vigil on the entrance of the Omicron variant and necessary measures will be taken according to the situation.

The Chief Minister also citing references of scientists, stated that, if citizens eligible for the Covid-19 vaccination have taken the jabs there is nothing to worry about. In this regard, he appealed to the people who are yet to take the vaccine to take both doses.

Earlier, the state government had informed that they intend to complete the vaccination process for the first dose by December 5.