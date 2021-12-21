Omicron At least 3 times More Transmissible than Delta: Govt

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is at least three times more transmissible than the Delta strain, said the Health Secretary to the states amid spike in cases.

The government in a letter asked the states to activate ‘war rooms’ and to keep analyzing all trends and surges.

The letter said that the Delta is still present in different parts of the country. Hence, even greater foresight, data analysis, dynamic decision making and strict & prompt containment action is required at the local and district level.

“Omicron is at least 3 times more transmissible than Delta. Hence, even greater foresight, data analysis, dynamic decision making & strict & prompt containment action are required at the local & district level,” health secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote in a letter to states.

India on Tuesday reported that 200 patients have been infected with the Omicron variant of coronavirus. Out of this, 77 patients have recovered or migrated, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

