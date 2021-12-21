Covid 19NationalTop Stories

Omicron Cases In India Hit 200 Mark, Recoveries At 77

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIVE

India on Tuesday hit the 200 mark for the number of Omicron cases detected in the country so far, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

The highest cases of the new variant of the Covid-19 virus were reported from Maharashtra and Delhi at 54 each. Telangana and Karnataka come in next with 20 and 19 reported cases so far respectively.

Rajasthan, Kerala, and Gujarat have reported 18, 15, and 14 cases respectively as of yet, while Uttar Pradesh has reported two cases.

Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal have each reported a solitary case.

Notably, a total of 12 states and union territories have reported confirmed cases of the Omicron variant, reported ANI.

Omicron
Image Taken From Twitter, Courtesy ANI

Meanwhile, 77 patients have been cured and discharged with Maharashtra also accounting for the highest discharged patients at 28.

